Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal AMJ Investment Group plans to redevelop 10 blocks in St Louis’ O’Fallon Park into a mixed-use project The first phase of the project, City District, would include a $56 million plan to develop retail space,...
Kansas City Business Journal Capital Management Inc is starting work on a two-hotel development in Kansas City, Mo The Overland Park, Kan, developer will build a nine-story Tribute Portfolio hotel with 175 rooms and seven story Aloft Hotel with 121...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ryan Cos has placed the 121,117-square-foot Rosemont Corporate Center office building in Rosemont, Ill, near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, on the sales block Cushman & Wakefield has the...
Columbus Business Journal Exeter Property Group has bought the 262,400-square-foot warehouse at 870 Claycraft Road in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Gahanna, Ohio, for $20 million or $7622/sf Eric Shea of NKF brokered the sale between Exeter, of...
Crain’s Chicago Business American Landmark Properties is offering for sale 4901 Searle Parkway, a 178,246-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Skokie, Ill JLL Capital Markets has the listing for the four-story property, which...
REBusiness Online KeyBank Real Estate Capital and KeyBanc Capital Markets have assembled $41 million of capital for the Carnegie Tower at Fairfax, a 171-unit seniors-housing property in Cleveland The building receives Section 8 subsidies KeyBank...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Brennan Investment Group and Investcorp has paid $743 million, or $7776/sf, for the 955,460-square-foot Regent O’Hare Business Center industrial complex in Chicago The venture bought the...
The Columbus Dispatch Group RMC Corp has purchased the 495,000-square-foot office building at 65 East State St in Columbus, Ohio, for $368 million or $7434/sf The New York company now owns more than a dozen office buildings in central Ohio Its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management Inc is offering for sale a portfolio of 13 life-sciences properties with about 23 million square feet in Cambridge, Mass, Baltimore and Philadelphia The Toronto investment...