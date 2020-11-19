Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Huntington Industrial Partners has been approved by the Mesquite, Texas, City Council to build a two-building industrial property in that North Texas city The 356,000-square-foot property is being built on 22 acres along Military...
Dallas Morning News Kairoi Residential has completed its purchase of a development site in Dallas’ Oak Cliff area where it plans to build a 352-unit apartment property The San Antonio developer is building the eight-story property at Colorado...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $805 million of financing against the 120,239-square-foot office building at 888 16th St NW in Washington, DC The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Meadow Partners,...
Kennedy Wilson has purchased a stake in three apartment properties with 880-units in Tempe, Ariz, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Broomfield, Colo, in a deal valued at $198 million The properties are: Rockrimmon, with 260 units at 5824 Walsh Point Drive...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has set a $70 billion lending cap for next year for each of the two agencies That compares with what amounted to an $80...
San Antonio Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has been approved to build a 141,000-square-foot industrial property in San Antonio The project is being planned for a 55-acre site at West Avenue and Wurzback Parkway, near the San Antonio International...
Austin Business Journal The Austin, Texas, Zoning and Platting Commission has approved plans for a mixed-use development at the 7700 Parmer business park in that city Accesso Partners of Hallandale Beach, Fla, owns the 138-acre complex The latest...
Houston Business Journal Hanover Co is building a 14-acre mixed-use complex near the Buffalo Bayou Park in Houston The property, which is being called Autry Park, is being built between Allen Parkway and West Dallas Street and is being bordered by...
Houston Business Journal An affiliate of Johnson Development Corp is redeveloping the former corporate campus of a Halliburton Co affiliate in Houston into a 50-acre mixed-use project Demolition is underway on the property’s...
MetLife Investment Management has provided $528 million of floating-rate financing against Perimeter’s Edge, a 341,547-square-foot office-lab complex in the Research Triangle area near Raleigh, NC The four-building complex was acquired...