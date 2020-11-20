Log In or Subscribe to read more
Only $262 billion of commercial property sales took place in October, down 146 percent from the $307 billion of volume that took place in September and 522 percent from the $549 billion of deals that were recorded last October, according to Real...
Triangle Business Journal Friedman Partners and Ebex Holdings has bought the Pinewood Apartments, a 384-unit property in Wilmington, NC, for $365 million, or about $95,052/unit The venture bought the property, which sits on 168 acres at 4901 Randall...
Triangle Business Journal An institutional client advised by MetLife Investment Management has paid $236 million for The Dillion mixed-use project in downtown Raleigh, NC A venture of Kane Realty Corp and FCP sold the complex and was represented in...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired two industrial facilities totaling 12 million square feet in Southern California for a total of $3392 million The Los Angeles REIT paid $2966 million, or $29984/sf, for the 989,195-sf Gateway Pointe...
Commercial Observer A venture of Camber Property Group and the Settlement Housing Fund has paid $295 million, of about $320,652/unit, for the 92-unit Brookhaven Apartments in the Bronx, NY It bought the affordable-housing property from Omni New...
Crain’s New York Business Steel Equities has paid $20 million for a development site in Brooklyn, NY The Long Island, NY, company bought the site from Superior Holdings The property consists of six land parcels at 132 Bogart St and 375-377...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Joseph E Marx Co, which owns the ground beneath the 139,540-square-foot office building at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, has completed its assumption of the building itself The move came after the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $625 million, or $191,901/unit, for the 324-unit Columns at Wakefield apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Washington, DC multifamily specialist bought the property from...
REBusiness Online Cohen Asset Management has completed the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 292,185 square feet in Tolleson, Ariz, and Tempe, Ariz, for $453 million KKR & Co acquired the 249,904-sf building at 8313 West Latham St in...