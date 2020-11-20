Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired two industrial facilities totaling 12 million square feet in Southern California for a total of $3392 million The Los Angeles REIT paid $2966 million, or $29984/sf, for the 989,195-sf Gateway Pointe...
Commercial Observer A venture of Camber Property Group and the Settlement Housing Fund has paid $295 million, of about $320,652/unit, for the 92-unit Brookhaven Apartments in the Bronx, NY It bought the affordable-housing property from Omni New...
Crain’s New York Business Steel Equities has paid $20 million for a development site in Brooklyn, NY The Long Island, NY, company bought the site from Superior Holdings The property consists of six land parcels at 132 Bogart St and 375-377...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Joseph E Marx Co, which owns the ground beneath the 139,540-square-foot office building at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, has completed its assumption of the building itself The move came after the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $625 million, or $191,901/unit, for the 324-unit Columns at Wakefield apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Washington, DC multifamily specialist bought the property from...
REBusiness Online Cohen Asset Management has completed the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 292,185 square feet in Tolleson, Ariz, and Tempe, Ariz, for $453 million KKR & Co acquired the 249,904-sf building at 8313 West Latham St in...
Dallas Morning News StreetLights Residential is planning to build a 343-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas Work on the four-building property is expected to start early next year It’s being built at Bird’s...
Dallas CityBizList Bellrock Real Estate Partners has bought The Grand on Beach, a 304-unit apartment complex in Haltom City, Texas CLX Ventures sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was not disclosed The...
Houston Business Journal Work is wrapping up on a dual-branded hotel with 319 rooms in Houston’s Galleria area American Liberty Hospitality is building the 14-story property at 2351 West Loop South It consists of a 169-room Holiday Inn Express...