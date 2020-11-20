Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has lined up a $36 million mortgage against the 273-unit Summit at San Marcos apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The loan has a 10-year term and pays a 328 percent coupon The lender was not...
Triangle Business Journal Friedman Partners and Ebex Holdings has bought the Pinewood Apartments, a 384-unit property in Wilmington, NC, for $365 million, or about $95,052/unit The venture bought the property, which sits on 168 acres at 4901 Randall...
Triangle Business Journal An institutional client advised by MetLife Investment Management has paid $236 million for The Dillion mixed-use project in downtown Raleigh, NC A venture of Kane Realty Corp and FCP sold the complex and was represented in...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Charles Herzka and Mordechai Schapira of Lakewood, NJ, has paid $57 million, or about $165,217/unit, for a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 345 units in Plantation, Fla...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired two industrial facilities totaling 12 million square feet in Southern California for a total of $3392 million The Los Angeles REIT paid $2966 million, or $29984/sf, for the 989,195-sf Gateway Pointe...
Commercial Observer A venture of Camber Property Group and the Settlement Housing Fund has paid $295 million, of about $320,652/unit, for the 92-unit Brookhaven Apartments in the Bronx, NY It bought the affordable-housing property from Omni New...
Commercial Observer Hana Financial Investment is offering for sale two performing construction loans against hotel and office projects in Manhattan The Korean lender is looking to sell a $145 million loan against a 98-room hotel that Caspi...
Crain’s New York Business Steel Equities has paid $20 million for a development site in Brooklyn, NY The Long Island, NY, company bought the site from Superior Holdings The property consists of six land parcels at 132 Bogart St and 375-377...
Dwight Capital has provided $49 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 266-unit Tamaron Ranch Apartments in Lynnwood, Wash Loans under the 223(f) program are used to fund...