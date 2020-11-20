Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired two industrial facilities totaling 12 million square feet in Southern California for a total of $3392 million The Los Angeles REIT paid $2966 million, or $29984/sf, for the 989,195-sf Gateway Pointe...
Commercial Observer A venture of Camber Property Group and the Settlement Housing Fund has paid $295 million, of about $320,652/unit, for the 92-unit Brookhaven Apartments in the Bronx, NY It bought the affordable-housing property from Omni New...
Crain’s New York Business Steel Equities has paid $20 million for a development site in Brooklyn, NY The Long Island, NY, company bought the site from Superior Holdings The property consists of six land parcels at 132 Bogart St and 375-377...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report StoneBridge Investments has paid $625 million, or $191,901/unit, for the 324-unit Columns at Wakefield apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Washington, DC multifamily specialist bought the property from...
REBusiness Online Cohen Asset Management has completed the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 292,185 square feet in Tolleson, Ariz, and Tempe, Ariz, for $453 million KKR & Co acquired the 249,904-sf building at 8313 West Latham St in...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 570-unit Bell Mini Storage self-storage facility in Killeen, Texas, about 68 miles north of Austin, Texas Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not disclosed...
Dallas CityBizList Bellrock Real Estate Partners has bought The Grand on Beach, a 304-unit apartment complex in Haltom City, Texas CLX Ventures sold the property in a deal brokered by Marcus & Millichap The sales price was not disclosed The...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $275 million, or $76389/sf, for two office buildings with 357,106 square feet at 1143 and 1155 Coleman Ave in San Jose, Calif The non-traded REIT bought the buildings, #1 and #2 in the Coleman...
Kennedy Wilson has purchased a stake in three apartment properties with 880-units in Tempe, Ariz, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Broomfield, Colo, in a deal valued at $198 million The properties are: Rockrimmon, with 260 units at 5824 Walsh Point Drive...