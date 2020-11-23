Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Triad Business Journal Front Street Capital has started work on the first building in the Park at 74 industrial development in Winston-Salem, NC The 250,000-square-foot building, which is being developed on a speculative basis, will sit on the west...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has bought Gateway at Rock Hill, a 312-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $513 million, or about $164,423/unit The Gastonia, NC, company acquired the complex, at 820 Sebring Drive, from...
Triangle Business Journal Friedman Partners and Ebex Holdings has bought the Pinewood Apartments, a 384-unit property in Wilmington, NC, for $365 million, or about $95,052/unit The venture bought the property, which sits on 168 acres at 4901 Randall...
Triangle Business Journal An institutional client advised by MetLife Investment Management has paid $236 million for The Dillion mixed-use project in downtown Raleigh, NC A venture of Kane Realty Corp and FCP sold the complex and was represented in...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Charles Herzka and Mordechai Schapira of Lakewood, NJ, has paid $57 million, or about $165,217/unit, for a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 345 units in Plantation, Fla...
Detroit Business Journal Local developers Queen Lillian Development and The Platform have started construction on a $60 million apartment and retail project in Detroit The five-story building, dubbed Woodward West, is being built at 3439 Woodward...
St Louis Business Journal Opus Group has proposed building a 146-unit apartment project at 1014 Spruce St in St Louis The proposed property would be built two blocks from Busch Stadium, home of the St Louis Cardinals professional baseball team The...
Commercial Observer Hana Financial Investment is offering for sale two performing construction loans against hotel and office projects in Manhattan The Korean lender is looking to sell a $145 million loan against a 98-room hotel that Caspi...