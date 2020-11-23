Log In or Subscribe to read more
Nearly 19 percent of all securitized loans against shopping malls are now delinquent, according to DBRS Morningstar That's 93 loans with a balance of $965 billion of a total mall-loan universe of 377 loans with a balance of $5163...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $785 million of financing against the 288-unit City Club Detroit apartment property in downtown Detroit The six-story complex, which is expected to open to tenants next month, is being developed by City Club...
Sabal Capital Partners, among the most active originators of Freddie Mac small-balance loans, has been approved by the housing-finance agency to write loans under its Optigo conventional loan program That gives the Irvine, Calif, lender the go-ahead...
Retailers owe more than $52 billion of back rent to their landlords, according to a report on Bloomberg that cited CoStar Group data That’s sure to further impact the sector, which as been facing a number of challenges, most notably an...
Only $262 billion of commercial property sales took place in October, down 146 percent from the $307 billion of volume that took place in September and 522 percent from the $549 billion of deals that were recorded last October, according to Real...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has lined up a $36 million mortgage against the 273-unit Summit at San Marcos apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The loan has a 10-year term and pays a 328 percent coupon The lender was not...
Commercial Observer A venture of Camber Property Group and the Settlement Housing Fund has paid $295 million, of about $320,652/unit, for the 92-unit Brookhaven Apartments in the Bronx, NY It bought the affordable-housing property from Omni New...
Dwight Capital has provided $49 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 266-unit Tamaron Ranch Apartments in Lynnwood, Wash Loans under the 223(f) program are used to fund...