Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $606 million CMBS loan against the Jefferson Mall shopping center in Louisville, Ky, has been extended by four years through June 2026 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Sabal Capital Partners, among the most active originators of Freddie Mac small-balance loans, has been approved by the housing-finance agency to write loans under its Optigo conventional loan program That gives the Irvine, Calif, lender the go-ahead...
Retailers owe more than $52 billion of back rent to their landlords, according to a report on Bloomberg that cited CoStar Group data That’s sure to further impact the sector, which as been facing a number of challenges, most notably an...
Only $262 billion of commercial property sales took place in October, down 146 percent from the $307 billion of volume that took place in September and 522 percent from the $549 billion of deals that were recorded last October, according to Real...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has lined up a $36 million mortgage against the 273-unit Summit at San Marcos apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The loan has a 10-year term and pays a 328 percent coupon The lender was not...
Commercial Observer A venture of Camber Property Group and the Settlement Housing Fund has paid $295 million, of about $320,652/unit, for the 92-unit Brookhaven Apartments in the Bronx, NY It bought the affordable-housing property from Omni New...
Dwight Capital has provided $49 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 266-unit Tamaron Ranch Apartments in Lynnwood, Wash Loans under the 223(f) program are used to fund...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $280 million of mortgage financing against the global headquarters building of McDonald’s Corp in Chicago The 575,018-square-foot building, constructed two years ago at...