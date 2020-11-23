Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News Odyssey Properties and L5 Investments have completed the purchase of Arbor Chase, a 100-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash, for $245 million, or $245,000/unit LivCor, a Chicago subsidiary of Blackstone Group, sold the property,...
Multi Housing News S2 Capital LLC has acquired the 408-unit Jerome Apartments in Glendale, Ariz, for $55 million, or $134,804/unit The Addison, Texas, company funded the acquisition with a three-year, $472 million loan from Benefit Street Partners...
Dallas Morning News Ferti Management Corp has bought a 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 East FM 2449 in Ponder, Texas, about 32 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The St Michel, Quebec, company is a maker of fertilizers and soil...
Dallas Morning News GVA Management has bought the Bella Vista Creek apartment property in Dallas The Austin, Texas, company acquired the 272-unit complex, at 3402 South Buckner Blvd, from AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group of Calgary, Alberta The...
Dallas CityBizList Wheelock Street Capital has purchased the Hotel Contessa, a 265-room property in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 12-story hotel, at 306 West Market St, was built in 2005 and includes a rooftop...
Only $262 billion of commercial property sales took place in October, down 146 percent from the $307 billion of volume that took place in September and 522 percent from the $549 billion of deals that were recorded last October, according to Real...
Triangle Business Journal Friedman Partners and Ebex Holdings has bought the Pinewood Apartments, a 384-unit property in Wilmington, NC, for $365 million, or about $95,052/unit The venture bought the property, which sits on 168 acres at 4901 Randall...
Triangle Business Journal An institutional client advised by MetLife Investment Management has paid $236 million for The Dillion mixed-use project in downtown Raleigh, NC A venture of Kane Realty Corp and FCP sold the complex and was represented in...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Charles Herzka and Mordechai Schapira of Lakewood, NJ, has paid $57 million, or about $165,217/unit, for a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 345 units in Plantation, Fla...