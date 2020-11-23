Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $606 million CMBS loan against the Jefferson Mall shopping center in Louisville, Ky, has been extended by four years through June 2026 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $785 million of financing against the 288-unit City Club Detroit apartment property in downtown Detroit The six-story complex, which is expected to open to tenants next month, is being developed by City Club...
REBusiness Online Hillwood Development Co has acquired the 879,040-square-foot Bailly Ridge 4 warehouse in Monee, Ill, about 38 miles south of Chicago, for $503 million, or $5722/sf The Dallas developer bought the industrial property, at 25810 South...
Triad Business Journal Front Street Capital has started work on the first building in the Park at 74 industrial development in Winston-Salem, NC The 250,000-square-foot building, which is being developed on a speculative basis, will sit on the west...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Marina Kessler and Gustavo Lumer of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, have proposed building a mixed-use project in Miami The project is being planned for a 79-acre site at 2375 NE 186th St, just north of...
Sabal Capital Partners, among the most active originators of Freddie Mac small-balance loans, has been approved by the housing-finance agency to write loans under its Optigo conventional loan program That gives the Irvine, Calif, lender the go-ahead...
Retailers owe more than $52 billion of back rent to their landlords, according to a report on Bloomberg that cited CoStar Group data That’s sure to further impact the sector, which as been facing a number of challenges, most notably an...
Only $262 billion of commercial property sales took place in October, down 146 percent from the $307 billion of volume that took place in September and 522 percent from the $549 billion of deals that were recorded last October, according to Real...
JLL Income Property Trust Inc has lined up a $36 million mortgage against the 273-unit Summit at San Marcos apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The loan has a 10-year term and pays a 328 percent coupon The lender was not...