REBusiness Online Hillwood Development Co has acquired the 879,040-square-foot Bailly Ridge 4 warehouse in Monee, Ill, about 38 miles south of Chicago, for $503 million, or $5722/sf The Dallas developer bought the industrial property, at 25810 South...
Triad Business Journal Front Street Capital has started work on the first building in the Park at 74 industrial development in Winston-Salem, NC The 250,000-square-foot building, which is being developed on a speculative basis, will sit on the west...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Marina Kessler and Gustavo Lumer of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, have proposed building a mixed-use project in Miami The project is being planned for a 79-acre site at 2375 NE 186th St, just north of...
REBusiness Online MCA Realty has sold the 131,577-square-foot Diaz Commerce Center in Temecula, Calif, to an undisclosed local investor for $14 million, or $10640/sf MCA, of Santa Ana, Calif, had acquired the two-building property, at 27711 Diaz...
Multi Housing News Odyssey Properties and L5 Investments have completed the purchase of Arbor Chase, a 100-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash, for $245 million, or $245,000/unit LivCor, a Chicago subsidiary of Blackstone Group, sold the property,...
Multi Housing News S2 Capital LLC has acquired the 408-unit Jerome Apartments in Glendale, Ariz, for $55 million, or $134,804/unit The Addison, Texas, company funded the acquisition with a three-year, $472 million loan from Benefit Street Partners...
Dallas Morning News Ferti Management Corp has bought a 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 East FM 2449 in Ponder, Texas, about 32 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The St Michel, Quebec, company is a maker of fertilizers and soil...
Dallas Morning News GVA Management has bought the Bella Vista Creek apartment property in Dallas The Austin, Texas, company acquired the 272-unit complex, at 3402 South Buckner Blvd, from AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group of Calgary, Alberta The...
Dallas CityBizList Wheelock Street Capital has purchased the Hotel Contessa, a 265-room property in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 12-story hotel, at 306 West Market St, was built in 2005 and includes a rooftop...