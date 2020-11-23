Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has bought Gateway at Rock Hill, a 312-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $513 million, or about $164,423/unit The Gastonia, NC, company acquired the complex, at 820 Sebring Drive, from...
REBusiness Online MCA Realty has sold the 131,577-square-foot Diaz Commerce Center in Temecula, Calif, to an undisclosed local investor for $14 million, or $10640/sf MCA, of Santa Ana, Calif, had acquired the two-building property, at 27711 Diaz...
Multi Housing News Odyssey Properties and L5 Investments have completed the purchase of Arbor Chase, a 100-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash, for $245 million, or $245,000/unit LivCor, a Chicago subsidiary of Blackstone Group, sold the property,...
Multi Housing News S2 Capital LLC has acquired the 408-unit Jerome Apartments in Glendale, Ariz, for $55 million, or $134,804/unit The Addison, Texas, company funded the acquisition with a three-year, $472 million loan from Benefit Street Partners...
Dallas Morning News Ferti Management Corp has bought a 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 East FM 2449 in Ponder, Texas, about 32 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The St Michel, Quebec, company is a maker of fertilizers and soil...
Dallas Morning News GVA Management has bought the Bella Vista Creek apartment property in Dallas The Austin, Texas, company acquired the 272-unit complex, at 3402 South Buckner Blvd, from AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group of Calgary, Alberta The...
Dallas CityBizList Wheelock Street Capital has purchased the Hotel Contessa, a 265-room property in San Antonio The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The 12-story hotel, at 306 West Market St, was built in 2005 and includes a rooftop...
Only $262 billion of commercial property sales took place in October, down 146 percent from the $307 billion of volume that took place in September and 522 percent from the $549 billion of deals that were recorded last October, according to Real...