Dallas Morning News Ferti Management Corp has bought a 100,000-square-foot industrial property at 100 East FM 2449 in Ponder, Texas, about 32 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The St Michel, Quebec, company is a maker of fertilizers and soil...
Dallas Morning News GVA Management has bought the Bella Vista Creek apartment property in Dallas The Austin, Texas, company acquired the 272-unit complex, at 3402 South Buckner Blvd, from AmeriCan Multifamily Alliance Group of Calgary, Alberta The...
Only $262 billion of commercial property sales took place in October, down 146 percent from the $307 billion of volume that took place in September and 522 percent from the $549 billion of deals that were recorded last October, according to Real...
Triangle Business Journal Friedman Partners and Ebex Holdings has bought the Pinewood Apartments, a 384-unit property in Wilmington, NC, for $365 million, or about $95,052/unit The venture bought the property, which sits on 168 acres at 4901 Randall...
Triangle Business Journal An institutional client advised by MetLife Investment Management has paid $236 million for The Dillion mixed-use project in downtown Raleigh, NC A venture of Kane Realty Corp and FCP sold the complex and was represented in...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Charles Herzka and Mordechai Schapira of Lakewood, NJ, has paid $57 million, or about $165,217/unit, for a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 345 units in Plantation, Fla...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired two industrial facilities totaling 12 million square feet in Southern California for a total of $3392 million The Los Angeles REIT paid $2966 million, or $29984/sf, for the 989,195-sf Gateway Pointe...
Commercial Observer A venture of Camber Property Group and the Settlement Housing Fund has paid $295 million, of about $320,652/unit, for the 92-unit Brookhaven Apartments in the Bronx, NY It bought the affordable-housing property from Omni New...
Crain’s New York Business Steel Equities has paid $20 million for a development site in Brooklyn, NY The Long Island, NY, company bought the site from Superior Holdings The property consists of six land parcels at 132 Bogart St and 375-377...