Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IQHQ Inc, which was founded last year by the former chief executive and president of BioMed Realty Trust Inc, has raised $17 billion of equity commitments through a private placement with institutional...
Kennedy Wilson has purchased a stake in three apartment properties with 880-units in Tempe, Ariz, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Broomfield, Colo, in a deal valued at $198 million The properties are: Rockrimmon, with 260 units at 5824 Walsh Point Drive...
Rialto Capital Management has topped $14 billion of equity commitments for its latest debt-investment fund, making it by far the largest fund it's raised And more recently, it launched a property-investing counterpart, through which it's raised $80...
Commercial real estate companies are getting into the blank-check, or special-purpose acquisition, company business Both Tishman Speyer Properties and CBRE Group recently filed to raise equity for their respective SPACs, TS Innovation Acquisitions...
Jadian Capital, a New York alternative investor that was formed three years ago by the former head of private real estate at Fir Tree Partners, has raised $650 million of equity commitments for its inaugural fund, Jadian Real Estate Fund I The...
CGI Real Estate Investment Strategies is aiming to increase the size of its property portfolio five-fold in the coming five to seven years It'll stick to properties with heavy residential components and is aiming to expand its geographical reach The...
Safehold Inc, which has grown to $3 billion of assets since its inception roughly three years ago, is aiming to double in size in the coming three years Property owners have become more comfortable with the concept of carving their properties into...
Avanath Capital Management and MacFarlane Partners, investment managers that focus on affordable-housing and workforce apartment properties in the United States, have launched a REIT that will primarily invest in those properties located in...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has raised $495 million of equity commitments for its inaugural commercial real estate debt-investment fund, Madison Square Structured Debt Fund The investment manager has funded some $5 billion bridge,...