Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased the last two assets in the collateral pool of GE Commercial Mortgage Corp, 2007-C1 Those are the 428,629-square-foot 1111 Fannin St office building in Houston that the New York investor bought in a venture with...
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has bought a 93,873-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1165 million, or about $12410/sf An affiliate of O’Reilly Auto Parts sold the property at 3141 SW 10th St Katz &...
Jacksonville Business Journal Bridge Acquisitions has paid $577 million, or about $142,469/unit, for the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla DRA Advisors sold the propertywhich it had bought in 2012 as part of a larger portfolio...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $606 million CMBS loan against the Jefferson Mall shopping center in Louisville, Ky, has been extended by four years through June 2026 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $785 million of financing against the 288-unit City Club Detroit apartment property in downtown Detroit The six-story complex, which is expected to open to tenants next month, is being developed by City Club...
REBusiness Online Hillwood Development Co has acquired the 879,040-square-foot Bailly Ridge 4 warehouse in Monee, Ill, about 38 miles south of Chicago, for $503 million, or $5722/sf The Dallas developer bought the industrial property, at 25810 South...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has bought Gateway at Rock Hill, a 312-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $513 million, or about $164,423/unit The Gastonia, NC, company acquired the complex, at 820 Sebring Drive, from...
Sabal Capital Partners, among the most active originators of Freddie Mac small-balance loans, has been approved by the housing-finance agency to write loans under its Optigo conventional loan program That gives the Irvine, Calif, lender the go-ahead...