Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased the last two assets in the collateral pool of GE Commercial Mortgage Corp, 2007-C1 Those are the 428,629-square-foot 1111 Fannin St office building in Houston that the New York investor bought in a venture with...
Nearly 19 percent of all securitized loans against shopping malls are now delinquent, according to DBRS Morningstar That's 93 loans with a balance of $965 billion of a total mall-loan universe of 377 loans with a balance of $5163...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $606 million CMBS loan against the Jefferson Mall shopping center in Louisville, Ky, has been extended by four years through June 2026 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Joseph E Marx Co, which owns the ground beneath the 139,540-square-foot office building at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, has completed its assumption of the building itself The move came after the...
Kennedy Wilson has purchased a stake in three apartment properties with 880-units in Tempe, Ariz, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Broomfield, Colo, in a deal valued at $198 million The properties are: Rockrimmon, with 260 units at 5824 Walsh Point Drive...
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...
Waterton has acquired a portfolio of four Atlanta-area apartment properties with 1,824 units from Strata Equity Group The acquisition more than triples Waterton’s Atlanta footprint to 2,400 units The four properties, whose purchase price could...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has negotiated a three-year maturity extension for the $1036 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA in Niagara Falls, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2010-C1,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walden Galleria, a 16 million-square-foot shopping mall in Cheektowaga, NY, near Buffalo, NY, has been appraised at a value of $216 million, 64 percent less than the $600 million appraised value placed on...