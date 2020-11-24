Log In or Subscribe to read more
Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased the last two assets in the collateral pool of GE Commercial Mortgage Corp, 2007-C1 Those are the 428,629-square-foot 1111 Fannin St office building in Houston that the New York investor bought in a venture with...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has bought a 93,873-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1165 million, or about $12410/sf An affiliate of O’Reilly Auto Parts sold the property at 3141 SW 10th St Katz &...
Jacksonville Business Journal Bridge Acquisitions has paid $577 million, or about $142,469/unit, for the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla DRA Advisors sold the propertywhich it had bought in 2012 as part of a larger portfolio...
REBusiness Online Hillwood Development Co has acquired the 879,040-square-foot Bailly Ridge 4 warehouse in Monee, Ill, about 38 miles south of Chicago, for $503 million, or $5722/sf The Dallas developer bought the industrial property, at 25810 South...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has bought Gateway at Rock Hill, a 312-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $513 million, or about $164,423/unit The Gastonia, NC, company acquired the complex, at 820 Sebring Drive, from...
REBusiness Online MCA Realty has sold the 131,577-square-foot Diaz Commerce Center in Temecula, Calif, to an undisclosed local investor for $14 million, or $10640/sf MCA, of Santa Ana, Calif, had acquired the two-building property, at 27711 Diaz...
Multi Housing News Odyssey Properties and L5 Investments have completed the purchase of Arbor Chase, a 100-unit apartment property in Kent, Wash, for $245 million, or $245,000/unit LivCor, a Chicago subsidiary of Blackstone Group, sold the property,...
Multi Housing News S2 Capital LLC has acquired the 408-unit Jerome Apartments in Glendale, Ariz, for $55 million, or $134,804/unit The Addison, Texas, company funded the acquisition with a three-year, $472 million loan from Benefit Street Partners...