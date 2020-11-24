Log In or Subscribe to read more
Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased the last two assets in the collateral pool of GE Commercial Mortgage Corp, 2007-C1 Those are the 428,629-square-foot 1111 Fannin St office building in Houston that the New York investor bought in a venture with...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has bought a 93,873-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1165 million, or about $12410/sf An affiliate of O’Reilly Auto Parts sold the property at 3141 SW 10th St Katz &...
Charlotte Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building a 230-unit affordable-housing project in Charlotte, NC The four-building property is being planned for an 118-acre site at 1901 West Blvd Units will be reserved for tenants...
REBusiness Online Hillwood Development Co has acquired the 879,040-square-foot Bailly Ridge 4 warehouse in Monee, Ill, about 38 miles south of Chicago, for $503 million, or $5722/sf The Dallas developer bought the industrial property, at 25810 South...
Triad Business Journal Front Street Capital has started work on the first building in the Park at 74 industrial development in Winston-Salem, NC The 250,000-square-foot building, which is being developed on a speculative basis, will sit on the west...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Marina Kessler and Gustavo Lumer of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, have proposed building a mixed-use project in Miami The project is being planned for a 79-acre site at 2375 NE 186th St, just north of...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has bought Gateway at Rock Hill, a 312-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $513 million, or about $164,423/unit The Gastonia, NC, company acquired the complex, at 820 Sebring Drive, from...
REBusiness Online MCA Realty has sold the 131,577-square-foot Diaz Commerce Center in Temecula, Calif, to an undisclosed local investor for $14 million, or $10640/sf MCA, of Santa Ana, Calif, had acquired the two-building property, at 27711 Diaz...