Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has bought a 93,873-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1165 million, or about $12410/sf An affiliate of O’Reilly Auto Parts sold the property at 3141 SW 10th St Katz &...
Jacksonville Business Journal Bridge Acquisitions has paid $577 million, or about $142,469/unit, for the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla DRA Advisors sold the propertywhich it had bought in 2012 as part of a larger portfolio...
San Antonio Business Journal Place Development has broken ground on a 318-unit apartment community in San Antonio The 26-building project is being built on a 44-acre site at the corner of Kyle Seale Parkway and Babcock Road About half of the project...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start in the second quarter on the 150-room Hotel Indigo in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The property will include a restaurant and meeting space Type Six Design & Development is the project’s...
Dallas Morning News Banyan Residential has proposed building a 265-unit apartment property in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood The Los Angeles developer is building the five-story property on North Beckley Avenue at Julian Street, near...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Triad Business Journal Front Street Capital has started work on the first building in the Park at 74 industrial development in Winston-Salem, NC The 250,000-square-foot building, which is being developed on a speculative basis, will sit on the west...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Marina Kessler and Gustavo Lumer of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, have proposed building a mixed-use project in Miami The project is being planned for a 79-acre site at 2375 NE 186th St, just north of...
Charlotte Business Journal Southwood Realty has bought Gateway at Rock Hill, a 312-unit apartment property in Rock Hill, SC, for $513 million, or about $164,423/unit The Gastonia, NC, company acquired the complex, at 820 Sebring Drive, from...