Axton Group has completed its purchase of the 492-room Renaissance Austin hotel The San Francisco investment manager bought the 34-year-old property at 9721 Arboretum Blvd for $70 million, or $142,276/room, from Xenia Hotels & Resorts It funded...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Mattos family of Miami has paid $2045 million, or early $570/sf, for the Waterway Shoppes I retail center in Weston, Fla, from a venture led by Dylan Fonseca of Coral Gables, Fla As part of its...
A Drucker + Falk affiliate has acquired the 240-unit Point at Hampton Hollow Apartments in Silver Spring, Md, for $49 million, or $204,167/unit The three-story property, at 3408 Hampton Hollow Drive, was built in 1987 and last was owned by Pantzer...
Taconic Capital Advisors has purchased the last two assets in the collateral pool of GE Commercial Mortgage Corp, 2007-C1 Those are the 428,629-square-foot 1111 Fannin St office building in Houston that the New York investor bought in a venture with...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...
South Florida Business Journal Elion Partners has bought a 93,873-square-foot warehouse property in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $1165 million, or about $12410/sf An affiliate of O’Reilly Auto Parts sold the property at 3141 SW 10th St Katz &...
Jacksonville Business Journal Bridge Acquisitions has paid $577 million, or about $142,469/unit, for the 405-unit Westland Park Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla DRA Advisors sold the propertywhich it had bought in 2012 as part of a larger portfolio...
REBusiness Online Hillwood Development Co has acquired the 879,040-square-foot Bailly Ridge 4 warehouse in Monee, Ill, about 38 miles south of Chicago, for $503 million, or $5722/sf The Dallas developer bought the industrial property, at 25810 South...