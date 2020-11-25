Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building a 230-unit affordable-housing project in Charlotte, NC The four-building property is being planned for an 118-acre site at 1901 West Blvd Units will be reserved for tenants...
San Antonio Business Journal Place Development has broken ground on a 318-unit apartment community in San Antonio The 26-building project is being built on a 44-acre site at the corner of Kyle Seale Parkway and Babcock Road About half of the project...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start in the second quarter on the 150-room Hotel Indigo in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The property will include a restaurant and meeting space Type Six Design & Development is the project’s...
Dallas Morning News Banyan Residential has proposed building a 265-unit apartment property in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood The Los Angeles developer is building the five-story property on North Beckley Avenue at Julian Street, near...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Triad Business Journal Front Street Capital has started work on the first building in the Park at 74 industrial development in Winston-Salem, NC The 250,000-square-foot building, which is being developed on a speculative basis, will sit on the west...
South Florida Business Journal Companies managed by Marina Kessler and Gustavo Lumer of Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, have proposed building a mixed-use project in Miami The project is being planned for a 79-acre site at 2375 NE 186th St, just north of...
Detroit Business Journal Local developers Queen Lillian Development and The Platform have started construction on a $60 million apartment and retail project in Detroit The five-story building, dubbed Woodward West, is being built at 3439 Woodward...
St Louis Business Journal Opus Group has proposed building a 146-unit apartment project at 1014 Spruce St in St Louis The proposed property would be built two blocks from Busch Stadium, home of the St Louis Cardinals professional baseball team The...