Dwight Capital has provided $279 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 244-unit Terrazzo Apartments in Austin, Texas The property, at 8585 Spicewood Springs Road, was...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...
Nearly 19 percent of all securitized loans against shopping malls are now delinquent, according to DBRS Morningstar That's 93 loans with a balance of $965 billion of a total mall-loan universe of 377 loans with a balance of $5163...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $606 million CMBS loan against the Jefferson Mall shopping center in Louisville, Ky, has been extended by four years through June 2026 The loan, securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage...
Asia Capital Real Estate has provided $785 million of financing against the 288-unit City Club Detroit apartment property in downtown Detroit The six-story complex, which is expected to open to tenants next month, is being developed by City Club...
Sabal Capital Partners, among the most active originators of Freddie Mac small-balance loans, has been approved by the housing-finance agency to write loans under its Optigo conventional loan program That gives the Irvine, Calif, lender the go-ahead...
Retailers owe more than $52 billion of back rent to their landlords, according to a report on Bloomberg that cited CoStar Group data That’s sure to further impact the sector, which as been facing a number of challenges, most notably an...