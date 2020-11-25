Log In or Subscribe to read more
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston The Chattanooga, Tenn, REIT, which had announced its bankruptcy plan in August,...
Pennsylvania REIT has filed a prepackaged bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware The move is not a surprise as the Philadelphia REIT had warned last month that it might file if it couldn’t come to terms with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The appraised value of the Headquarters Plaza mixed-use complex in Morristown, NJ, has been slashed by a third to $1586 million The 729,516-square-foot property is comprised of three office buildings with...
Commercial Observer The 1,015-room Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan will close permanently by the end of the year The 19-story property, at 45 East 45th St, is owned by Pakistan International Airlines It sits between Vanderbilt avenue and Madison...
Triangle Business Journal Turnbridge Equities has paid $372 million, or about $20667/sf, for The Tower at Mutual Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot office building in downtown Durham, NC The New York company purchased the 14-story property, formerly the...
Washington Business Journal A 206-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Washington, DC, suburb of Greenbelt, Md, will be sold tomorrow at a foreclosure auction The property, at 7200 Hanover Drive, serves as collateral for $82 million of debt that’s...
Crain’s New York Business Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, or CIBC, has sued Harbor Group International over missed mortgage payments against the 18,371 square feet of retail space at 445 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The suit, filed in New York...
Commercial Observer Carter Management Corp has paid $51 million for the stalled residential condominium project at 305 East 61st St in Manhattan The property was purchased at a recent bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty arranged...