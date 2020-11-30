Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal The Lawrence Group is expected to begin the $115 million second phase of City Foundry, a mixed-used project at Forest Park Ave in St Louis, Mo, that would include 282 apartment units, 60,000 square-feet of office space and...
The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...
REBusiness Online Inland Real Estate Group has acquired the 151,688-square-foot logistics building at 900 East 128th Ave in Thornton, Colo, for $57 million, or $37577/sf The building has 30-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high doors, six drive-in ramped...
Multi Housing News Positive Investments Inc has purchased Mountain View Manor, a 200-unit affordable housing complex at 12960 Dronfield Ave in Los Angeles for $294 million, or $147,000/unit The Los Angeles investor bought the property from 21 Alpha...
Cohen Asset Management has paid $3732 million, or $333/sf, for 15100 South San Pedro St, a 112,075-square-foot industrial property in West Rancho Dominguez, Calif, which is just south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor bought the recently...
San Diego Business Journal Emerson Charitable Trust has sold the 68,222-square-foot industrial building at 1390 Aspen Way in Vista, Calif, which is near San Diego, to Tempo Communications Inc for $114 million, or $16710/sf Tempo, of Vista, was...
Axton Group has completed its purchase of the 492-room Renaissance Austin hotel The San Francisco investment manager bought the 34-year-old property at 9721 Arboretum Blvd for $70 million, or $142,276/room, from Xenia Hotels & Resorts It funded...
Monument Capital Management has acquired a pair of apartment properties, in suburban Minneapolis and Greensboro, NC The Miami investment manager, co-founded by former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, paid $197 million, or $160,163/unit...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...