The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...
The Real Deal Adam America Real Estate has secured $63 million of financing from MSD Capital for the residential condominium project at 2503-2509 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood The 19-story property will have 41 to 44 units...
Commercial Observer Chinese investor J&C International Group has paid $281 million for 11 nearly completed residential buildings in Queens, NY, via a bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty Group arranged the sale The buildings, on...
Commercial Observer LibreMax Capital is offering for sale the $786 million sub-performing loan against Union Crossing, the 282,471-square-foot building at 825 East 141st St in Manhattan The New York investment manager is offering the loan through...
Private-label CMBS issuance next year is projected to increase by more than 10 percent from this year's depressed levels, to between $60 billion and $75 billion So far this year, $506 billion of conduit and single-borrower transactions have priced...
Dwight Capital has provided $279 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 244-unit Terrazzo Apartments in Austin, Texas The property, at 8585 Spicewood Springs Road, was...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...
Crain’s New York Business New York City Council continues to fight against proposals to build four apartment buildings that would have a total of some 3,000 units in Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood, south of the Lower East Side,...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...