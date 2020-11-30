Log In or Subscribe to read more
Two KKR & Co affiliates have provided a total of $1418 million of financing to recapitalize the Sur, a 360-unit apartment property in the Potomac Yards area of Arlington, Va The three-year loan, which has extension options, was arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated a $332 million Freddie Mac loan to help fund the acquisition of the 245-unit Leigh House Apartments in Raleigh, NC As reported, Eaton Vance bought the complex for $5525 million, or...
The Real Deal Adam America Real Estate has secured $63 million of financing from MSD Capital for the residential condominium project at 2503-2509 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood The 19-story property will have 41 to 44 units...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Penn 11, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company is leasing the space from Macy’s for six years and is paying about $65/sf In February, it had...
Commercial Observer LibreMax Capital is offering for sale the $786 million sub-performing loan against Union Crossing, the 282,471-square-foot building at 825 East 141st St in Manhattan The New York investment manager is offering the loan through...
Private-label CMBS issuance next year is projected to increase by more than 10 percent from this year's depressed levels, to between $60 billion and $75 billion So far this year, $506 billion of conduit and single-borrower transactions have priced...
Dwight Capital has provided $279 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 244-unit Terrazzo Apartments in Austin, Texas The property, at 8585 Spicewood Springs Road, was...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...