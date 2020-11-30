Log In or Subscribe to read more
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, which four years ago had provided $177 million of financing against the Lloyd Center retail property in Portland, Ore, with plans to redevelop it into an entertainment center, is likely to start workout efforts on the...
Two KKR & Co affiliates have provided a total of $1418 million of financing to recapitalize the Sur, a 360-unit apartment property in the Potomac Yards area of Arlington, Va The three-year loan, which has extension options, was arranged by...
The Real Deal Adam America Real Estate has secured $63 million of financing from MSD Capital for the residential condominium project at 2503-2509 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood The 19-story property will have 41 to 44 units...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Penn 11, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company is leasing the space from Macy’s for six years and is paying about $65/sf In February, it had...
Commercial Observer LibreMax Capital is offering for sale the $786 million sub-performing loan against Union Crossing, the 282,471-square-foot building at 825 East 141st St in Manhattan The New York investment manager is offering the loan through...
Private-label CMBS issuance next year is projected to increase by more than 10 percent from this year's depressed levels, to between $60 billion and $75 billion So far this year, $506 billion of conduit and single-borrower transactions have priced...
Dwight Capital has provided $279 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 244-unit Terrazzo Apartments in Austin, Texas The property, at 8585 Spicewood Springs Road, was...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...