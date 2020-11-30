Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...
The Real Deal Adam America Real Estate has secured $63 million of financing from MSD Capital for the residential condominium project at 2503-2509 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood The 19-story property will have 41 to 44 units...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Penn 11, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company is leasing the space from Macy’s for six years and is paying about $65/sf In February, it had...
Commercial Observer LibreMax Capital is offering for sale the $786 million sub-performing loan against Union Crossing, the 282,471-square-foot building at 825 East 141st St in Manhattan The New York investment manager is offering the loan through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Koger Center, an 849,765-square-foot office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been re-appraised at a value of only $387 million The 18-building property, on a 61-acre parcel at 1131 Executive Center...
Crain’s New York Business New York City Council continues to fight against proposals to build four apartment buildings that would have a total of some 3,000 units in Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood, south of the Lower East Side,...
Commercial Observer A venture of Camber Property Group and the Settlement Housing Fund has paid $295 million, of about $320,652/unit, for the 92-unit Brookhaven Apartments in the Bronx, NY It bought the affordable-housing property from Omni New...
Commercial Observer Hana Financial Investment is offering for sale two performing construction loans against hotel and office projects in Manhattan The Korean lender is looking to sell a $145 million loan against a 98-room hotel that Caspi...
Crain’s New York Business Steel Equities has paid $20 million for a development site in Brooklyn, NY The Long Island, NY, company bought the site from Superior Holdings The property consists of six land parcels at 132 Bogart St and 375-377...