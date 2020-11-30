Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Adam America Real Estate has secured $63 million of financing from MSD Capital for the residential condominium project at 2503-2509 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood The 19-story property will have 41 to 44 units...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Penn 11, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company is leasing the space from Macy’s for six years and is paying about $65/sf In February, it had...
Commercial Observer Chinese investor J&C International Group has paid $281 million for 11 nearly completed residential buildings in Queens, NY, via a bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty Group arranged the sale The buildings, on...
Private-label CMBS issuance next year is projected to increase by more than 10 percent from this year's depressed levels, to between $60 billion and $75 billion So far this year, $506 billion of conduit and single-borrower transactions have priced...
Dwight Capital has provided $279 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against the 244-unit Terrazzo Apartments in Austin, Texas The property, at 8585 Spicewood Springs Road, was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Koger Center, an 849,765-square-foot office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been re-appraised at a value of only $387 million The 18-building property, on a 61-acre parcel at 1131 Executive Center...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...
Embrey Partners has sold the 300-unit Riata apartment complex in Chandler, Ariz, for $91 million, or $303,333/unit The San Antonio developer sold the newly constructed property, at 100 North Hearthstone Way, to EPI LP, a Fullerton, Calif, family...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...