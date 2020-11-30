Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...
REBusiness Online Inland Real Estate Group has acquired the 151,688-square-foot logistics building at 900 East 128th Ave in Thornton, Colo, for $57 million, or $37577/sf The building has 30-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high doors, six drive-in ramped...
Multi Housing News Positive Investments Inc has purchased Mountain View Manor, a 200-unit affordable housing complex at 12960 Dronfield Ave in Los Angeles for $294 million, or $147,000/unit The Los Angeles investor bought the property from 21 Alpha...
San Diego Business Journal Emerson Charitable Trust has sold the 68,222-square-foot industrial building at 1390 Aspen Way in Vista, Calif, which is near San Diego, to Tempo Communications Inc for $114 million, or $16710/sf Tempo, of Vista, was...
Axton Group has completed its purchase of the 492-room Renaissance Austin hotel The San Francisco investment manager bought the 34-year-old property at 9721 Arboretum Blvd for $70 million, or $142,276/room, from Xenia Hotels & Resorts It funded...
Monument Capital Management has acquired a pair of apartment properties, in suburban Minneapolis and Greensboro, NC The Miami investment manager, co-founded by former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, paid $197 million, or $160,163/unit...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Mattos family of Miami has paid $2045 million, or early $570/sf, for the Waterway Shoppes I retail center in Weston, Fla, from a venture led by Dylan Fonseca of Coral Gables, Fla As part of its...
A Drucker + Falk affiliate has acquired the 240-unit Point at Hampton Hollow Apartments in Silver Spring, Md, for $49 million, or $204,167/unit The three-story property, at 3408 Hampton Hollow Drive, was built in 1987 and last was owned by Pantzer...