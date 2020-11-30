Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Adam America Real Estate has secured $63 million of financing from MSD Capital for the residential condominium project at 2503-2509 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood The 19-story property will have 41 to 44 units...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Penn 11, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company is leasing the space from Macy’s for six years and is paying about $65/sf In February, it had...
Commercial Observer Chinese investor J&C International Group has paid $281 million for 11 nearly completed residential buildings in Queens, NY, via a bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty Group arranged the sale The buildings, on...
REBusiness Online Inland Real Estate Group has acquired the 151,688-square-foot logistics building at 900 East 128th Ave in Thornton, Colo, for $57 million, or $37577/sf The building has 30-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high doors, six drive-in ramped...
Multi Housing News Positive Investments Inc has purchased Mountain View Manor, a 200-unit affordable housing complex at 12960 Dronfield Ave in Los Angeles for $294 million, or $147,000/unit The Los Angeles investor bought the property from 21 Alpha...
Cohen Asset Management has paid $3732 million, or $333/sf, for 15100 South San Pedro St, a 112,075-square-foot industrial property in West Rancho Dominguez, Calif, which is just south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor bought the recently...
San Diego Business Journal Emerson Charitable Trust has sold the 68,222-square-foot industrial building at 1390 Aspen Way in Vista, Calif, which is near San Diego, to Tempo Communications Inc for $114 million, or $16710/sf Tempo, of Vista, was...
Axton Group has completed its purchase of the 492-room Renaissance Austin hotel The San Francisco investment manager bought the 34-year-old property at 9721 Arboretum Blvd for $70 million, or $142,276/room, from Xenia Hotels & Resorts It funded...
Monument Capital Management has acquired a pair of apartment properties, in suburban Minneapolis and Greensboro, NC The Miami investment manager, co-founded by former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, paid $197 million, or $160,163/unit...