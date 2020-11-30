Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...
Broadshore Capital Partners has hired Elaine Philis as senior vice president Philis will oversee the Los Angeles investment manager's capital-raising efforts She joins the company from CBRE Capital Advisors Inc, where she had been a managing...
Paul Vanderslice, a 25-year Citi veteran who co-head of Citigroup's CMBS group, has been named chief executive of conduit lender Cantor Commercial Real Estate Co His move was reported first yesterday by the Commercial Observer Vanderslice, who had...
Amherst Capital Management has hired a team of structured finance research analysts from Barclays Capital, building out its research and analytics capability to support its investment-management business The team is led by Sandeep Bordia, who...
Steve Cho, a former managing director in RBS's CMBS-lending unit, has joined Greystone as managing director to originate CMBS loans in the central United States He's based in Chicago Cho, a 17-year industry veteran, was RBS' only originator in its...
Dan Voloshin, a CMBS trader with Barclays Capital, has joined Deutsche Bank, according to a report on Bloomberg Voloshin had been with Lehman Brothers since 2005 and had joined Barclays after Lehman's bankruptcy in 2008 At Deutsche, he reports to...
Arbor Commercial Mortgage has hired Todd Hirsch, a long-time CMBS executive with Credit Suisse, as head of CMBS finance and distribution Hirsch, who until 2011 was managing director and head of Credit Suisse's European finance group, is charged with...
Velocity Commercial Capital, a Westwood Lakes, Calif, investor in small-balance commercial real estate loans, has hired Craig Kolasinski as director of loan acquisitions Kolasinski, a seasoned player in the loan-acquisition business, most recently...
Rob Dobilas, a co-founder of the predecessor to Morningstar Credit Ratings, has stepped down as head of the ratings agency He is being replaced on an interim basis by Haywood Kelly, who heads Morningstar's equity-research products...