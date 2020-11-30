Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and MLR Partners plan on constructing a residential complex with 419 rental apartment units and 155 for-sale townhomes in Baltimore The complex would be developed on the site of the former...
Baltimore Business Journal Landmark Properties is planning the 951-bed Standard at College Park student-housing property in College Park, Md The nine-story building, at 4321 Hartwick Road, near the University of Maryland’s main campus, will have...
St Louis Business Journal The Lawrence Group is expected to begin the $115 million second phase of City Foundry, a mixed-used project at Forest Park Ave in St Louis, Mo, that would include 282 apartment units, 60,000 square-feet of office space and...
Crain’s New York Business New York City Council continues to fight against proposals to build four apartment buildings that would have a total of some 3,000 units in Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood, south of the Lower East Side,...
Charlotte Business Journal Elmington Capital Group has proposed building a 230-unit affordable-housing project in Charlotte, NC The four-building property is being planned for an 118-acre site at 1901 West Blvd Units will be reserved for tenants...
San Antonio Business Journal Place Development has broken ground on a 318-unit apartment community in San Antonio The 26-building project is being built on a 44-acre site at the corner of Kyle Seale Parkway and Babcock Road About half of the project...
Dallas Morning News Work is scheduled to start in the second quarter on the 150-room Hotel Indigo in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The property will include a restaurant and meeting space Type Six Design & Development is the project’s...
Dallas Morning News Banyan Residential has proposed building a 265-unit apartment property in Dallas’ North Oak Cliff neighborhood The Los Angeles developer is building the five-story property on North Beckley Avenue at Julian Street, near...
Milwaukee Business Journal The Couture, a 322-unit apartment building with 42,000 square feet of ground-floor retail will begin construction in January after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development approved a guarantee to back a $1035...