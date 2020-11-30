Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...
REBusiness Online Inland Real Estate Group has acquired the 151,688-square-foot logistics building at 900 East 128th Ave in Thornton, Colo, for $57 million, or $37577/sf The building has 30-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high doors, six drive-in ramped...
Multi Housing News Positive Investments Inc has purchased Mountain View Manor, a 200-unit affordable housing complex at 12960 Dronfield Ave in Los Angeles for $294 million, or $147,000/unit The Los Angeles investor bought the property from 21 Alpha...
Cohen Asset Management has paid $3732 million, or $333/sf, for 15100 South San Pedro St, a 112,075-square-foot industrial property in West Rancho Dominguez, Calif, which is just south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor bought the recently...
Axton Group has completed its purchase of the 492-room Renaissance Austin hotel The San Francisco investment manager bought the 34-year-old property at 9721 Arboretum Blvd for $70 million, or $142,276/room, from Xenia Hotels & Resorts It funded...
Monument Capital Management has acquired a pair of apartment properties, in suburban Minneapolis and Greensboro, NC The Miami investment manager, co-founded by former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, paid $197 million, or $160,163/unit...
Multi Housing News Sunroad Enterprises has acquired the 346-unit Pillar at Taviano at 875 West Pecos Road in Chandler, Ariz, for $84 million, or $242,77457/unit Sunroad, a San Diego developer, bought the property from PrivatePortfolio Group of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Mattos family of Miami has paid $2045 million, or early $570/sf, for the Waterway Shoppes I retail center in Weston, Fla, from a venture led by Dylan Fonseca of Coral Gables, Fla As part of its...
A Drucker + Falk affiliate has acquired the 240-unit Point at Hampton Hollow Apartments in Silver Spring, Md, for $49 million, or $204,167/unit The three-story property, at 3408 Hampton Hollow Drive, was built in 1987 and last was owned by Pantzer...