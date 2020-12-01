Log In or Subscribe to read more
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $2165 million Freddie Mac loan against the 50-unit Lexington apartment property in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan pays a fixed coupon of 278 percent and requires only interest payments for its entire term It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management has provided $575 million of financing to help fund Ohana Real Estate Investors’ $113 million, or $461,224/room, purchase of the 245-room Hotel Commonwealth in Boston The...
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
Commercial Observer All Year Management has stopped making payments on its corporate bonds that trade on Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, putting the Brooklyn, NY, developer in default of its obligations The payment suspension follows All...
Capital One has provided $437 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 446-unit Stratford Ridge apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The floating-rate loan, whose coupon is pegged off SOFR, or the Secured Overnight Financing...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, which four years ago had provided $177 million of financing against the Lloyd Center retail property in Portland, Ore, with plans to redevelop it into an entertainment center, is likely to start workout efforts on the...
Two KKR & Co affiliates have provided a total of $1418 million of financing to recapitalize the Sur, a 360-unit apartment property in the Potomac Yards area of Arlington, Va The three-year loan, which has extension options, was arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated a $332 million Freddie Mac loan to help fund the acquisition of the 245-unit Leigh House Apartments in Raleigh, NC As reported, Eaton Vance bought the complex for $5525 million, or...
The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...