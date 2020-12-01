Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
Kenosha News An ambitious plan by Kenosha, Wis, to redevelop parts of its downtown will soon be presented for review to the city’s Public Works Committee, Public Safety and Welfare Committee and Finance Committee Approvals could be had by the...
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
Raintree Partners has paid $142 million, or $257,713/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 551 units in Southern California The Dana Point, Calif, investor funded its purchase with a Fannie Mae loan originated by Capital One CBRE...
Dallas Business Journal Broadway SA Investors GP LLC has proposed building a seven-story apartment project in San Antonio The developer is affiliated with Silver Ventures The project, dubbed Elmira Apartments, is being planned for a 31-acre lot at...
Dallas Business Journal The 162-acre Hall Park office development in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, is about to undergo a major expansion The 10-builidng expansion is being planned for the southwest corner of Warren and Gaylord parkways and...
Dallas Business Journal CLX Ventures plans to build a 354,244-square-foot warehouse property in Duncanville, Texas, about 12 miles southwest of Dallas A groundbreaking may start as early as January, with completion slated for early 2022 The...
Dallas CityBizList Mission Cos has bought the 149,893-square-foot Westchase Commons office/flex industrial complex in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal Woodforest National Bank provided...
A family office represented by Solid Rock Group has paid $55 million, or $12256/sf, for the 448,765-square-foot manufacturing and distribution building at 479 Trade Center Parkway in Summerville, SC The family bought the property from a venture of...