Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
Pittsburgh Business Times A venture of Oxide Real Estate Development and Schiff Capital Group is planning a 114-unit apartment property at the corner of Penn avenue and 32nd street in Pittsburgh It plans on demolishing the automotive service station...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and MLR Partners plan on constructing a residential complex with 419 rental apartment units and 155 for-sale townhomes in Baltimore The complex would be developed on the site of the former...
Baltimore Business Journal Landmark Properties is planning the 951-bed Standard at College Park student-housing property in College Park, Md The nine-story building, at 4321 Hartwick Road, near the University of Maryland’s main campus, will have...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Penn 11, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company is leasing the space from Macy’s for six years and is paying about $65/sf In February, it had...
Retailers owe more than $52 billion of back rent to their landlords, according to a report on Bloomberg that cited CoStar Group data That’s sure to further impact the sector, which as been facing a number of challenges, most notably an...
Philadelphia Business Journal Baldor Specialty Foods has acquired 13 acres of land at 7071 Milnor St in Philadelphia on which it plans to construct a 224,000-square-foot cold-storage facility The New York company is a wholesale distributor of meat,...
Philadelphia Business Journal TJX Cos has agreed to fully lease a 300,000-square-foot distribution center that is under construction in Philadelphia DH Property Holdings, a New York real estate firm, is developing the building at 9801 Blue Grass...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Trammell Crow Co and MetLife has broken ground on the 280-unit Matson Mill apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The building, at 101 Washington St, will sit on a six-acre site...