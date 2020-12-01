Log In or Subscribe to read more
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have provided $250 million of senior financing against the THEA at Metropolis, a recently completed apartment complex with 685 units in downtown Los Angeles The 56-story building, which includes 28,287...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $94 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 312-unit Alexander apartment property in the Rego Park area of Queens, NY The seven-year loan pays a coupon of 263 percent The property, whose occupancy has slipped as a...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $2165 million Freddie Mac loan against the 50-unit Lexington apartment property in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan pays a fixed coupon of 278 percent and requires only interest payments for its entire term It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management has provided $575 million of financing to help fund Ohana Real Estate Investors’ $113 million, or $461,224/room, purchase of the 245-room Hotel Commonwealth in Boston The...
The Real Deal Finkelstein Timberger Real Estate has secured $186 million of Fannie Mae loans against a portfolio of 16 rent-stabilized apartment properties in the Bronx, NY The loans, which were arranged by Black Bear Capital Partners, have 12-year...
Capital One has provided $437 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 446-unit Stratford Ridge apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The floating-rate loan, whose coupon is pegged off SOFR, or the Secured Overnight Financing...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, which four years ago had provided $177 million of financing against the Lloyd Center retail property in Portland, Ore, with plans to redevelop it into an entertainment center, is likely to start workout efforts on the...
Two KKR & Co affiliates have provided a total of $1418 million of financing to recapitalize the Sur, a 360-unit apartment property in the Potomac Yards area of Arlington, Va The three-year loan, which has extension options, was arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated a $332 million Freddie Mac loan to help fund the acquisition of the 245-unit Leigh House Apartments in Raleigh, NC As reported, Eaton Vance bought the complex for $5525 million, or...