Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to pay $625 million, or $93563/sf, for the 668,000-square-foot office building at 1918 Eighth Ave in Seattle The 36-story building, which is 98...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eagle Arc Partners has paid $3641 million, or about $166,256/bed, for a pair of nursing home properties with a combined 219 beds in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company paid $1995 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of Mill Creek Residential and Invesco Real Estate has sold the 555-unit Modera Port Royale apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $180 million, or about $324,324/unit A company managed by Northwestern...
Charlotte Business Journal STAG Industrial has paid $147 million, or about $11343/sf, for a 129,600-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte, NC The Boston REIT bought the property, which sits on 221 acres at 2225 Williams Industrial Blvd, from...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Zaragon Inc has bought a pair of office buildings with a combined 82,086 square feet in Orlando, Fla, for $19 million, or about $23146/sf Owen Realty Capital of Orlando sold the properties, at 3500 and 3626...
Phoenix Business Journal Apex Capital Investments Corp has purchased the 358,000-square-foot office building at 1033 West Roosevelt Way in Tempe, Ariz, for $1875 million, or $52374/sf The Philadelphia investment manager, a subsidiary of Dimah...
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
Raintree Partners has paid $142 million, or $257,713/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 551 units in Southern California The Dana Point, Calif, investor funded its purchase with a Fannie Mae loan originated by Capital One CBRE...