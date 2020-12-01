Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Finkelstein Timberger Real Estate has secured $186 million of Fannie Mae loans against a portfolio of 16 rent-stabilized apartment properties in the Bronx, NY The loans, which were arranged by Black Bear Capital Partners, have 12-year...
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...
The Real Deal Adam America Real Estate has secured $63 million of financing from MSD Capital for the residential condominium project at 2503-2509 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood The 19-story property will have 41 to 44 units...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Penn 11, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company is leasing the space from Macy’s for six years and is paying about $65/sf In February, it had...
Commercial Observer Chinese investor J&C International Group has paid $281 million for 11 nearly completed residential buildings in Queens, NY, via a bankruptcy auction Maltz Auctions and Rosewood Realty Group arranged the sale The buildings, on...
Crain’s New York Business New York City Council continues to fight against proposals to build four apartment buildings that would have a total of some 3,000 units in Manhattan’s Two Bridges neighborhood, south of the Lower East Side,...
Breakthrough Properties, which was formed last year by a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, has completed raising more than $1 billion for a commingled fund and co-investments that would be used to fund the development and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IQHQ Inc, which was founded last year by the former chief executive and president of BioMed Realty Trust Inc, has raised $17 billion of equity commitments through a private placement with institutional...