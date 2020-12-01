Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management has provided $575 million of financing to help fund Ohana Real Estate Investors’ $113 million, or $461,224/room, purchase of the 245-room Hotel Commonwealth in Boston The...
The Real Deal Finkelstein Timberger Real Estate has secured $186 million of Fannie Mae loans against a portfolio of 16 rent-stabilized apartment properties in the Bronx, NY The loans, which were arranged by Black Bear Capital Partners, have 12-year...
Capital One has provided $437 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 446-unit Stratford Ridge apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga The floating-rate loan, whose coupon is pegged off SOFR, or the Secured Overnight Financing...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, which four years ago had provided $177 million of financing against the Lloyd Center retail property in Portland, Ore, with plans to redevelop it into an entertainment center, is likely to start workout efforts on the...
Two KKR & Co affiliates have provided a total of $1418 million of financing to recapitalize the Sur, a 360-unit apartment property in the Potomac Yards area of Arlington, Va The three-year loan, which has extension options, was arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated a $332 million Freddie Mac loan to help fund the acquisition of the 245-unit Leigh House Apartments in Raleigh, NC As reported, Eaton Vance bought the complex for $5525 million, or...
The Real Deal Adam America Real Estate has secured $63 million of financing from MSD Capital for the residential condominium project at 2503-2509 Broadway in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood The 19-story property will have 41 to 44 units...
The Real Deal Apple Inc has leased 116,000 square feet of office space at Penn 11, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan The company is leasing the space from Macy’s for six years and is paying about $65/sf In February, it had...
Commercial Observer LibreMax Capital is offering for sale the $786 million sub-performing loan against Union Crossing, the 282,471-square-foot building at 825 East 141st St in Manhattan The New York investment manager is offering the loan through...