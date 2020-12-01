Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
Dallas Business Journal Broadway SA Investors GP LLC has proposed building a seven-story apartment project in San Antonio The developer is affiliated with Silver Ventures The project, dubbed Elmira Apartments, is being planned for a 31-acre lot at...
Dallas Business Journal James Campbell Co has acquired a pair of industrial properties at the Speedway Crossing complex in suburban Dallas Scannell Properties sold the buildings, which were completed this past summer JLL brokered the deal on behalf...
Dallas Business Journal The 162-acre Hall Park office development in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas, is about to undergo a major expansion The 10-builidng expansion is being planned for the southwest corner of Warren and Gaylord parkways and...
Dallas Business Journal CLX Ventures plans to build a 354,244-square-foot warehouse property in Duncanville, Texas, about 12 miles southwest of Dallas A groundbreaking may start as early as January, with completion slated for early 2022 The...
Pittsburgh Business Times A venture of Oxide Real Estate Development and Schiff Capital Group is planning a 114-unit apartment property at the corner of Penn avenue and 32nd street in Pittsburgh It plans on demolishing the automotive service station...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and MLR Partners plan on constructing a residential complex with 419 rental apartment units and 155 for-sale townhomes in Baltimore The complex would be developed on the site of the former...
Baltimore Business Journal Landmark Properties is planning the 951-bed Standard at College Park student-housing property in College Park, Md The nine-story building, at 4321 Hartwick Road, near the University of Maryland’s main campus, will have...