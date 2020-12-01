Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...
Raintree Partners has paid $142 million, or $257,713/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with 551 units in Southern California The Dana Point, Calif, investor funded its purchase with a Fannie Mae loan originated by Capital One CBRE...
Dallas Business Journal James Campbell Co has acquired a pair of industrial properties at the Speedway Crossing complex in suburban Dallas Scannell Properties sold the buildings, which were completed this past summer JLL brokered the deal on behalf...
Dallas CityBizList Mission Cos has bought the 149,893-square-foot Westchase Commons office/flex industrial complex in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed JLL Capital Markets brokered the deal Woodforest National Bank provided...
Bisnow Apex Capital Investments Corp has completed its $1102 million, or $53237/sf, purchase of the 207,000-square-foot office building at 1515 West Webster Ave in Chicago The US subsidiary of Dimah Capital Investment Co of Kuwait bought the...
The Real Deal Prologis Inc has paid $51 million for the development site at 48-00 Grand Ave in Queens, NY The San Francisco REIT bought the site from Family Stations, a non-profit religious organization Quantierra Advisors brokered the deal The site...
REBusiness Online Inland Real Estate Group has acquired the 151,688-square-foot logistics building at 900 East 128th Ave in Thornton, Colo, for $57 million, or $37577/sf The building has 30-foot clear heights, 24 dock-high doors, six drive-in ramped...
Multi Housing News Positive Investments Inc has purchased Mountain View Manor, a 200-unit affordable housing complex at 12960 Dronfield Ave in Los Angeles for $294 million, or $147,000/unit The Los Angeles investor bought the property from 21 Alpha...
Cohen Asset Management has paid $3732 million, or $333/sf, for 15100 South San Pedro St, a 112,075-square-foot industrial property in West Rancho Dominguez, Calif, which is just south of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor bought the recently...