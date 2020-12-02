Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has paid $62 million, or about $17816/sf, for the 348,000-square-foot office building at 1979 Marcus Ave in Lake Success, NY The Nanuet, NY, real estate investment firm bought the Long Island, NY, property from a...
RENTVcom Hill Properties has acquired Environmental Plaza, a 91,700-square-foot industrial property in San Diego for $153 million, or $16684/sf The San Diego company bought the seven-building property, at 4174-4206 Sorrento Valley Blvd, from an...
Jacksonville Business Journal JRK Property Holdings has sold Citigate Apartments, a 444-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, for $90 million, or about $202,703/unit Blackstone Group bought the property, which sits on 4024 acres at 8451 Gate Parkway...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
Charlotte Business Journal Clarion Partners has paid $201 million, or about $10579/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot Metrolina Park industrial property in Charlotte, NC Beacon Partners sold the 90-acre distribution park and was represented in the...
A venture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to pay $625 million, or $93563/sf, for the 668,000-square-foot office building at 1918 Eighth Ave in Seattle The 36-story building, which is 98...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Menlo Equities has bought 30 Allen Plaza, a 264,853-square-foot office building in downtown Atlanta, for $899 million, or about $33943/sf An affiliate of Forward Time Corp of Taiwan sold the 15-story property at 30 Ivan...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eagle Arc Partners has paid $3641 million, or about $166,256/bed, for a pair of nursing home properties with a combined 219 beds in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company paid $1995 million for the...