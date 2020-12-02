Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Oatey Co has agreed to fully lease a 104,907-square-foot warehouse at 2800 Rental Car Drive in Irving, Texas The Cleveland manufacturer of plumbing supplies is leasing the recently built industrial property from its...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Clarion Partners sold the building, at 17745 Lookout Road, which was built in 2001 The...
Dallas CityBizList Greystone has provided $229 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily property in the Dallas suburb of...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
South Florida Business Journal Duke Realty Corp is building a 114,021-square-foot warehouse property in West Palm Beach, Fla The Indianapolis REIT had bought the industrial project’s 10-acre development site, at 849 North Benoist Farms Road,...
Orlando Business Journal Capstone Collegiate Communities LLC is planning to build a 280-unit apartment project in Daytona Beach, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $81 million for a nearly 30-acre development site on the southwest...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
Kenosha News An ambitious plan by Kenosha, Wis, to redevelop parts of its downtown will soon be presented for review to the city’s Public Works Committee, Public Safety and Welfare Committee and Finance Committee Approvals could be had by the...