Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
South Florida Business Journal Duke Realty Corp is building a 114,021-square-foot warehouse property in West Palm Beach, Fla The Indianapolis REIT had bought the industrial project’s 10-acre development site, at 849 North Benoist Farms Road,...
Orlando Business Journal Capstone Collegiate Communities LLC is planning to build a 280-unit apartment project in Daytona Beach, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $81 million for a nearly 30-acre development site on the southwest...
A venture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to pay $625 million, or $93563/sf, for the 668,000-square-foot office building at 1918 Eighth Ave in Seattle The 36-story building, which is 98...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Menlo Equities has bought 30 Allen Plaza, a 264,853-square-foot office building in downtown Atlanta, for $899 million, or about $33943/sf An affiliate of Forward Time Corp of Taiwan sold the 15-story property at 30 Ivan...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Eagle Arc Partners has paid $3641 million, or about $166,256/bed, for a pair of nursing home properties with a combined 219 beds in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company paid $1995 million for the...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of Mill Creek Residential and Invesco Real Estate has sold the 555-unit Modera Port Royale apartments in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $180 million, or about $324,324/unit A company managed by Northwestern...
Charlotte Business Journal STAG Industrial has paid $147 million, or about $11343/sf, for a 129,600-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte, NC The Boston REIT bought the property, which sits on 221 acres at 2225 Williams Industrial Blvd, from...