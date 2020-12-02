Log In or Subscribe to read more
Element Property Co has paid $30 million, or nearly $119,050/unit, for Port Royale, a 252-unit apartment property in Sierra Vista, Ariz, which is roughly 75 miles southeast of Tucson, Ariz, and just north of the Mexican border The Los Angeles...
Multi Housing News Project Management Advisors has paid $298 million, or about $215,942/unit, for the 138-unit apartment property at 17805 North 40th St in Phoenix The Austin, Texas, real estate adviser funded its purchase with $193 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Capital Group has paid $641 million, or $177/sf, for neighboring industrial and cold-storage buildings with a total of 362,252 square feet in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Mass The Miami investment...
Dallas Business Journal Oatey Co has agreed to fully lease a 104,907-square-foot warehouse at 2800 Rental Car Drive in Irving, Texas The Cleveland manufacturer of plumbing supplies is leasing the recently built industrial property from its...
Dallas Business Journal Northland Properties Corp has proposed build the 205-room Sandman Signature Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The six-story property is being planned for the corner of Meridian Drive and State Highway 161 in...
Dallas CityBizList Greystone has provided $229 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily property in the Dallas suburb of...
Cleveland Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has acquired 10 industrial buildings totaling 21 million square feet in Canton, Ohio, and Akron, Ohio, for $94 million, or $4476/sf The portfolio previously was owned by Raith Capital Partners The...
Ascendas REIT has paid $5602 million, or $1,263/sf, for two office buildings with 443,479 square feet in downtown San Francisco The Singapore company bought the properties from a venture of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc of Pasadena, Calif, and...
Realty Income Corp has paid $7145 million, or $24650/sf, for a recently built industrial facility with 289,839 square feet in the Mid-Florida Logistics Park in Apopka, Fla, which is just outside of Orlando, Fla The Encino, Calif, REIT bought the...