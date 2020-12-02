Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Oatey Co has agreed to fully lease a 104,907-square-foot warehouse at 2800 Rental Car Drive in Irving, Texas The Cleveland manufacturer of plumbing supplies is leasing the recently built industrial property from its...
Dallas Business Journal Northland Properties Corp has proposed build the 205-room Sandman Signature Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The six-story property is being planned for the corner of Meridian Drive and State Highway 161 in...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Clarion Partners sold the building, at 17745 Lookout Road, which was built in 2001 The...
United Overseas Bank has provided $150 million of financing against the 592-room Fairmont San Francisco hotel The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 114-year-old property, at 950 Mason St, is owned by Mirae Asset Global...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $38 million of financing against 25 unsold residential condominium units at the Chamberlain building in Manhattan Simon Baron Development Group built the 38-unit property, at 269 West 87th St, on the...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have provided $250 million of senior financing against the THEA at Metropolis, a recently completed apartment complex with 685 units in downtown Los Angeles The 56-story building, which includes 28,287...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...