Commercial Observer The Birch Group has paid $62 million, or about $17816/sf, for the 348,000-square-foot office building at 1979 Marcus Ave in Lake Success, NY The Nanuet, NY, real estate investment firm bought the Long Island, NY, property from a...
RENTVcom Hill Properties has acquired Environmental Plaza, a 91,700-square-foot industrial property in San Diego for $153 million, or $16684/sf The San Diego company bought the seven-building property, at 4174-4206 Sorrento Valley Blvd, from an...
RENTVcom Sack Properties has acquired the 114-unit Chateau Woods apartments in Woodinville, Wash, for $478 million, or about $419,299/unit The San Francisco company bought the property, at 18250 124nd Ave, from BPM Real Estate Group of Portland,...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
Charlotte Business Journal Clarion Partners has paid $201 million, or about $10579/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot Metrolina Park industrial property in Charlotte, NC Beacon Partners sold the 90-acre distribution park and was represented in the...
South Florida Business Journal Duke Realty Corp is building a 114,021-square-foot warehouse property in West Palm Beach, Fla The Indianapolis REIT had bought the industrial project’s 10-acre development site, at 849 North Benoist Farms Road,...
Orlando Business Journal Capstone Collegiate Communities LLC is planning to build a 280-unit apartment project in Daytona Beach, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $81 million for a nearly 30-acre development site on the southwest...
A venture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to pay $625 million, or $93563/sf, for the 668,000-square-foot office building at 1918 Eighth Ave in Seattle The 36-story building, which is 98...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...